Deacon Richard Searls dies July 24

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

POWDER SPRINGS—Deacon Richard B. Searls, of Powder Springs, died July 24. He was 72.

He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Richard and Mary Jayne Searls on Nov. 26, 1945. He grew up in Kearny, New Jersey with two younger brothers and two younger sisters. He married Joann Cocozza on Nov. 7, 1970 in Belleville, New Jersey.

Deacon Searls worked in quality control for multiple companies for more than 40 years. He served in the Air Force and was stationed in Bangor, Maine before being honorably discharged. In 2002, he found his calling and was ordained as a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey. He and his wife moved to Powder Springs in 2010, and soon after he began his service as a deacon at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Smyrna.

He became a member of the American Legion Post 294, as well as the Sons of the American Legion Post 294. He loved to play bingo, eat Swedish Fish and was once an avid golfer. But most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Deacon Searls is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joanna; a son, Richard, and his wife, Lisa; a son Michael and his wife, Sandy; a son David and his wife, Giovanna; his brothers Ron and Brian and their wives Eileen and Cindy; his sisters Colleen and Lisa and their husbands Mike and Roger; his sisters-in-law Lucille and Marie; his seven grandchildren Gianna, Jake, Haidyn, Jordyn, Callie, Dominic and Joslyn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial Mass was celebrated July 27 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church.