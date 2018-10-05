Catholics invited to hear Mattson testimony on same-sex attraction

Facebook

ATLANTA—Author Dan Mattson will present his testimony of struggling with same-sex attraction at several events Oct. 8-12 in the archdiocese.

Mattson, author of “Why I Don’t Call Myself Gay: How I Reclaimed My Sexual Reality and Found Peace,” will share how the Catholic Church has loved and accompanied him. The forward of his book is by Cardinal Robert Sarah.

Mattson will speak at four locations:

Tuesday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m. Rosary followed by Mattson’s talk; St. Michael the Archangel Church, 490 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.; St. John Bosco Academy, 4708 Shiloh Road, Cumming.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.; Georgia Tech Catholic Center, 172 4th St., NW, Atlanta.

Friday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.; St. Monica Church, 1700 Buford Highway, Duluth.

Mattson’s book is a practical tool for living chastely for those who are struggling with same-sex attraction and for those looking for pastoral resources.

The author lives in the Midwest, where he has a career in the performing arts. He is a member of the Courage Apostolate and is featured in the documentary, “Desire of the Everlasting Hills.” He has written about the church’s good news concerning homosexuality in First Things, Crisis Magazine, National Catholic Register, Catholic Answers Magazine and other publications.

A regular contributor to Chastity.com, Mattson is a frequent guest on Catholic radio, appearing often on “Catholic Answers Live,” “Kresta in the Afternoon” and “Catholic Connection” on EWTN Radio. He has been a featured speaker at the National Catholic Singles Conference, and is often invited to share his testimony with clergy, schools and parishes, where one of his primary focuses is to promote the freedom the church brings to the world from cultural confusion concerning sexual identity.