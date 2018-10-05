Catholic Extension director to lecture on changes in Southern church

Facebook

ATLANTA—Catholic Studies at Emory’s Candler School of Theology and the Aquinas Center of Theology will present a lecture by Tim Muldoon, Ph.D., director of mission education for Catholic Extension, on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. The talk is entitled, “The New Center in the Catholic Church: Catholic Extension and the Changing Face of the Church in the South.” Catholic Extension, based in Chicago, is a national fundraising organization that funds poor mission dioceses throughout the United States. The lecture is open to the public.

In the presentation, Muldoon will explore the new realities that are shaping the church in the 21st century, with a focus on how these realities affect the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He plans to discuss his work as director of mission education at Catholic Extension, an organization that has supported the regions of the South and the Southwest for over a century, looking at the growth of the church in Atlanta and the rest of the South.

Muldoon, who earned his doctorate in systematic theology at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an adjunct professor of philosophy and theology at Boston College. He is the author/editor of 12 books on topics such as the theology of the laity, young adult Catholics, Ignatian spirituality and marriage and family.

The event will be held at the Candler School of Theology, 1531 Dickey Drive, Atlanta, in the Rita Anne Rollins Building, room 102. A reception hosted by Catholic Extension will follow the lecture.