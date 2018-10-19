‘Body of Christ’ the unifying theme of national liturgical meeting

Photo By Michael Alexander Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, standing at the podium, was the first of two plenary session speakers, Oct. 3, at the 49th annual National Meeting of Diocesan Liturgical Commissions. The three-day meeting, co-sponsored by the Federation of Diocesan Liturgical Commissions and the Bishops’ Committee On Divine Worship, was held at the Omni Atlanta Hotel.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—Some 130 members of the Federation of Diocesan Liturgical Commissions attended its national meeting recently held in Atlanta.

It was the 49th meeting of the organization, based in Washington, D.C. The theme of the gathering at the Omni Atlanta Hotel from Oct. 2-4 was “The Body of Christ: A Prophetic Sign of Unity and Concord.”

Rita Thiron, executive director of the organization, said its mission is focused on working with bishops and others to ensure the Mass is an authentic celebration. There are some 750 members of the organizations, she said.

Created after Vatican Council II, each diocese in the United States is expected to have a liturgical commission to assist bishops and pastors with the public prayer of the church, Thiron said.

“A lot of the things we’ve been doing at Mass we’ve been doing for 2,000 years,” said Thiron. Catholics should know and be proud of the church’s rich heritage of prayer, she said.

Atlanta Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory gave a keynote speech as he shared information about the translation of the 2011 Roman Missal and the use of language. Other presenters spoke about ecumenical relations between the Catholic Church and other Christian denominations, issues faced by members of Eastern Orthodox churches seeking to join the Catholic Church, and the use of prayer psalms to spotlight issues of poverty and justice.