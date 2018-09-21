Our Lady of Victory School celebrates new school year with priests

Facebook

TYRONE—Our Lady of Victory School opened the school year by inviting clergy from multiple parishes to join with the students, who hail from many parishes in the southern part of the Atlanta Archdiocese.

Pastors from Holy Trinity Church, Peachtree City; St. Matthew Church, Tyrone; and St. Philip Benizi, Jonesboro, came on the first day to welcome and pray for the students as they began the school year.

The priests greeted students and families as they handed out bracelets with the inscription “WeAreOLV” to each student. “The WeAreOLV bracelets are a reminder for our students throughout the year that in anything they do, within school and without, we hope that they keep the mission of the school, educating the mind, body and spirit, in their hearts and minds,” said principal George Wilkerson.

After students were dropped off for school in the morning, Father John Koziol, OFM Conv., pastor of St. Philip Benizi Church, and Father Kevin Hargaden, pastor of St. Matthew Church, led the school in prayer and blessed the students and families in the school gym. Other pastors participating at the school were Father John Murphy and Father Pavol Brenkus, of Holy Trinity Church.

Wilkerson said that the event was a “great way to start the school year, to show our students that this is a faith-filled place.”

He added, “Having the support of our local priests is key to supporting and growing our students spiritually. We truly appreciate the support of our local parishes, and we are so thrilled to have the school year start on such a positive note.”