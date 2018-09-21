Notre Dame Academy graduate returns for first year of teaching

Stefania Monti graduated from eighth grade from Notre Dame Academy in Duluth. This fall she began her teaching career there.

DULUTH—Stefania Monti, a Notre Dame Academy alumna, joined the Duluth school’s faculty for her first year of teaching second grade. Monti attended the school in 2006 as a fifth-grader and graduated in 2010.

At the time, Notre Dame Academy only served students in Pre-K3 through eighth grade. In 2019, the independent Catholic school will graduate its first senior high school class.

After leaving Notre Dame Academy, Monti went on to graduate from St. Pius X High School, Atlanta. She earned her bachelor’s degree with honors from Elon University in North Carolina with dual certification in elementary education and special education, with a minor in Spanish.

Monti knew early on she was interested in teaching, especially younger students, in a Catholic school. During her senior year in college, she kept tabs on her alma mater’s employment page.