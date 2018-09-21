New Marist School leader to lead inclusion effort

Facebook

ATLANTA—Marist School named LaRita Williams as its director of inclusion and diversity beginning with the 2018-2019 school year.

Williams will lead the school’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity, which develops programming to weave cultural proficiency and inclusion throughout the school community. Previously, Williams was an upper school science instructor at The Galloway School, Atlanta, where she also worked to cultivate a campus culture by partnering with the admissions and communications teams, creating and sponsoring student clubs, supporting families of color and leading faculty programming.

“We are pleased to welcome LaRita Williams to Marist School,” said Kevin Mullally, Marist’s principal. “Her background marries well with Marist’s continued focus on fostering a community of inclusion among our students, faculty and staff. Inclusivity and diversity are key Marist values that play an essential role in Marist School’s mission. We all look forward to working together with LaRita to further advance Marist’s efforts in this area.”

In addition to her work with Galloway, Williams has served nationally as an affinity group leader at the NAIS People of Color Conference and regionally as a member of the steering committees for the BOLD Summit for Leaders of Color in Independent Schools and for the independent school forum entitled “Tearing Down Walls: Southeastern Conference on Race and Leadership.”

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Howard University in Washington, D.C., and a master’s degree from Georgia Tech. She has received diversity workshop and awareness training through the School Reform Initiative and the Klingenstein Institute at Teachers College Columbia University, New York. An Alabama native and a product of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile, Williams said, “I am blessed to join the Marist community and carry out work that I am truly passionate about through the lens of my own faith. I aim to continue to foster unity and understanding amongst all types of identities within Marist School and beyond.”