Masterworks Recital benefits decorative arts fund at Mary Our Queen

PEACHTREE CORNERS—Mary Our Queen Church will present Roy Harran and Julie Coucheron, performing a “Cello Masterworks” recital in the sanctuary on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. Mary Our Queen Church is located at 6260 The Corners Parkway, Peachtree Corners.

Pope Benedict XVI described classical music as an “encounter with the divine,” which can help all to experience “very deeply the Lord’s presence.”

Join Mary Our Queen parishioners and friends from the community for an evening of beautiful and inspiring classical music. Roy Harran (cello) and Julie Coucheron (piano) will perform works by Bach, Beethoven, Debussy and Piazzolla.

Harran, born in Israel, has performed internationally in orchestras and as a soloist. He is a graduate of The Rubin Academy of Music in Tel-Aviv, Israel, and the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. Harran plays cello regularly with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Ballet and Atlanta Opera and teaches at Emory University.

Coucheron, a native of Oslo, Norway, regularly tours Europe and America as a freelance soloist and chamber musician. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, London, she is a member of the Georgian Chamber Players and the Atlanta Chamber Players. Coucheron collaborates regularly with her brother, violinist David Coucheron, concertmaster for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is a free event. Donations are requested. Mary Our Queen Church is building a new sanctuary, to be dedicated in early 2019. Proceeds of this recital will be directed to the Decorative Arts Fund for the dedication Mass.