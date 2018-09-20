Green and Red Masses scheduled for October

Facebook

ATLANTA— Special Masses to celebrate a new judicial year and for those who work in environmental sustainability will be celebrated this month by the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Green Mass

The archdiocese will celebrate its third annual Green Mass for all who volunteer or work in “green jobs” or environmental sustainability, and for all who love planet earth, on Thursday, Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis. The Mass will begin at 12:10 p.m. at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta. Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will be the celebrant.

A luncheon, featuring Georgia produce, will follow the Mass.

For more information on the Green Mass, contact Jayna Hoffacker of Justice and Peace Ministries at jhoffacker@archatl.com.

Red Mass

The St. Thomas More Society of Atlanta invites all judges, lawyers, law students and other legal professionals to celebrate the beginning of a new judicial year at the annual Red Mass on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 353 Peachtree St., Atlanta.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will be the principal celebrant.

Following the Mass, the Society will hold its annual awards luncheon and will present the St. Thomas More Award to Judge Richard W. Story of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia and to former U. S. Attorney John A. Horn in recognition of their work in combating human trafficking.

The luncheon will take place following Mass at 12:15 p.m. at the Capital City Club, 7 John Portman Blvd, Atlanta. The luncheon is free for St. Thomas More Society members who have paid their 2018 dues, and $45 for all others.

Seating is limited and attendees must RSVP by Oct. 5 at www.stm-atlanta.org.