Dublin meeting focuses on families living as Christ for others

DUBLIN—Thousands came to Ireland from more than 100 countries to learn, pray and share the good news about marriage and family life at the World Meeting of Families. Among them was Father John Kieran, a senior priest for the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Sharing some reflections about his trip in an email, Father Kieran said that Archbishop Eamon Martin, primate bishop of Ireland, stated the purpose for this global celebration in his opening address: “The good news of the Gospel of life is also the good news of the family; we are missionaries of that good news.” Archbishop Martin emphasized that strong and stable families are key to sustain society and the church. The family model of father and mother continues to be the best foundation and nest for society to thrive. “The future of the church passes through the family,” the archbishop said.

Father Kieran also noted that the meeting included teachings from Pope Francis’ 2016 pastoral letter, Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love). Father Kieran said, “Leaders in marriage and family ministry shared expertise at breakout sessions, with dynamic testimonies given by couples, and others, offering how they live out Christ in their lives.”