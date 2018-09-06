Catholic Foundation announces grant awards for spring 2018

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

HOW TO APPLY Beginning Sept. 24, the Catholic Foundation will provide a new online grant application process. Because of the software change and establishment of a new online process, the deadline for the next grants has been extended to Monday, Oct. 15, for both the Catholic community grants (formerly known as general competitive grants) and the parish enrichment grants programs. For information on the grants program, including the guidelines for application, please visit www.cfnga.org/grants, email grants@cfnga.org or call 404-497-9440.

ATLANTA—The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia issued 43 grants totaling $135,400 for the 2018 competitive spring grant cycle. These grants will support the Catholic community through a variety of causes within the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

The Catholic Foundation attracts, professionally manages and invests gifts to support the current and long-term financial needs of parishes, schools, charities and other ministries to help them achieve their missions. The foundation accepts grant applications and makes grant awards twice yearly.

General spring grant awards

The Catholic Foundation’s board of directors awarded and approved the 43 general grants that follow.

Aquinas Center of Theology, Atlanta: $2,500 to help establish and promote more parish and archdiocesan education programs.

Archdiocese of Atlanta – Office of Stewardship, Smyrna: $5,000 for the 2018 ISCS and Amazing Parish conference scholarships.

Atlanta Catholic Radio, Atlanta: $5,000 to help fund operations to help pay the salary for a part-time accountant during the first year of operations.

Atlanta Mission, Atlanta: $1,500 to support the GED education and testing program at The Potter’s House, an addiction recovery shelter facility.

Auditory-Verbal Center, Atlanta: $4,000 to provide therapeutic services to uninsured and underinsured deaf or hard of hearing Latino children.

Camp Dream, Atlanta: $2,000 for five “camperships” to support the room, board, medical supplies and activities for low-income participants.

Catholic Center at Georgia Tech, Atlanta: $3,000 to help purchase a drinking water fountain and tamper-resistant safe for the Catholic Center.

Catholic Charities Atlanta, Smyrna: $7,000 to help provide seniors in the Atlanta area with foreclosure intervention, housing counseling, scam prevention, financial education seminars and individual financial counseling sessions.

CHRIS 180, Atlanta: $2,000 to help purchase clothing and shoes for foster children in the JourneyZ program group homes, which provide safety, stability, counseling and life skills training.

Christ Our Hope Church, Lithonia: $2,500 to help fund the replacement of the old sound system in the parish for Mass and other church activities.

Cobb Catholic Coalition of Habitat for Humanity, Marietta: $3,000 to help fund building materials for a home, allowing more families to live in affordable housing.

Community Farmers Markets, Atlanta: $1,000 for educational programs to benefit the market patrons by continuing the Educational Chef program.

DDD Foundation, Inc., Atlanta: $2,000 to provide accessible, comprehensive dental care to patients with developmental disabilities.

Dress for Success, Atlanta: $2,500 to support the “Prep for Success” suiting program for unemployed/underemployed metro Atlanta women.

Family Promise of North Fulton/Dekalb, Atlanta: $3,000 for general operating costs.

Friends of Refugees, Clarkston: $5,000 for the Jolly Avenue Development Center campaign, to help build an expanded center for the community.

Holy Name of Jesus Mission, Norcross: $3,000 to help partially fund the replacement of the 18-year old HVAC unit, which services the chapel and two classrooms.

Holy Redeemer School, Johns Creek: $2,500 to help install bottle-filling stations in the common areas of the school.

Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Atlanta: $5,000 to help fund the renovation and expansion of the computer lab.

Interfaith Children’s Movement, Atlanta: $2,500 to assist with operations and expand existing work with the ICM Youth Alliance, including bi-monthly sessions, Posts for Peace and Justice, a special art event, and an annual interfaith summit.

Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners: $2,000 to provide formation training for Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, and materials for the Level 3 Atrium.

North Georgia Interfaith Ministries, Dahlonega: $3,500 to fund a pilot program allowing an eligible family the opportunity to enter a fee-based extended stay program at Jeremiah’s Place.

Notre Dame Academy, Duluth: $5,000 to support the Irish Nation capital campaign to help upgrade the athletic facilities.

Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper: $1,000 to help provide additional funding for summer celebration (VBS).

Our Lady of Victory School, Tyrone: $6,000 to help fund the next phase of upgrading the computer lab.

PATH, Atlanta: $1,900 to send PATH’s retreat team members to the Rachel’s Vineyard International Leadership Conference in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Pregnancy Aid Clinic, Roswell: $3,000 to help hire registered diagnostic medical sonographers.

Pregnancy Resource Center of Carroll, Haralson, and Heard, Carrollton: $1,500 for the remaining phase of the new 1,600 square foot medical facilities wing, which will provide the ability to offer twice the number of appointments.

Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton, Loganville: $2,500 to help fund an additional nurse position and training for ultrasound sonography and expand service hours.

Rainbow House, Jonesboro: $2,000 to replace flooring in the emergency children’s shelter to help provide safe and comfortable living arrangements.

Rainbow Village, Duluth: $2,000 to purchase online training and curriculum materials for expansion of the early childhood development center.

St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw: $3,000 to help upgrade the technology and installation of smart TVs and iPads.

St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville: $4,000 to install an EDGE CCTV building-wide expandable security system equipped with cameras and comprehensive training for the parish security team.

St. Joseph School, Athens: $4,000 to help replace student Chromebooks in grades pre-K through fifth.

St. Joseph School, Marietta: $4,000 to help purchase interactive multi-touch displays for the classrooms.

St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur: $7,500 to help replace the old water fountains with filtered bottle-filling stations and fountains.

St. Peter the Rock Church, Thomaston: $4,000 to provide kitchen appliances and BBQ equipment for the pavilion, to hold social gatherings and meetings.

St. Pius X High School, Atlanta: $6,000 to help install lighting from the school to Frontier Drive and to the Shallowford parking lot.

St. Vincent de Paul Conference of Christ Redeemer Church, Dawsonville: $2,000 to assist clients with rent or temporary housing.

The Community School, Decatur: $500 to purchase new athletic equipment for the students’ activities program.

The Place of Forsyth County, Cumming: $2,500 to support the healthy living community garden and food pantry program.

Visiting Nurse Health System, Atlanta: $2,500 to help provide home health care, caregiver services, and hospice care for low-income, underinsured and uninsured patients.

Youth in Mission, Marietta: $1,000 to support scholarship funds for youth in the Atlanta Archdiocese who do not have resources to attend mission trips.

Parish enrichment grant awards

The Catholic Foundation’s Pastors Advisory Council made the award recommendation for 10 parish enrichment grants to the Foundation’s Board for approval. These grants help meet needs that the pastor has identified as meaningful.

Good Samaritan Church, Ellijay: $1,000 to help fund the Alive In You mission trip for youth with financial needs.

Holy Name of Jesus Mission, Norcross: $1,000 to purchase Chinese Catholic Bibles for weekly Chinese Bible Studies and for parishioners to borrow at home.

San Felipe de Jesus Mission, Forest Park: $1,000 to help fund the summer camp, to enrich the faith of the children, teens and young adults.

St. Bernadette Church, Cedartown: $1,000 to purchase a stove for the new kitchen.

St. John Paul II Mission, Gainesville: $1,000 to provide scholarships for the teens to attend the Steubenville youth conference.

St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs: $1,000 for the start-up of a Grief Share ministry, including curriculum and supplies.

St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Dahlonega: $1,000 for the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program.

St. Mark Church, Clarkesville: $1,000 for a sound system for St. Dominic Chapel in Cornelia, established to alleviate overcrowding at the St. Mark Spanish Mass.

St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock: $1,000 to begin a Catechesis of the Good Shepherd children’s ministry.

St. Thomas More Church, Decatur: $1,000 to fund a marriage preparation program, including supplies and light hospitality.