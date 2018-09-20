Catholic Charities distributes disaster relief to areas hit by Florence

CNS photo/Jonathan Drake, Reuters Oliver Kelly, age 1, cries as he is carried off a sheriff's airboat in Leland, N.C., during his Sept. 17 rescue from rising floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. The storm, now a tropical depression, is poised to affect more than 10 million the week of Sept. 17.

MORE INFORMATION When a natural disaster occurs in the United States and its territories, electronic donations may be made and parish second collections may be directed to Catholic Charities USA, which assures that 100 percent of donations go to the local organizations providing assistance. They and their member agencies respond to immediate needs for such necessities as water, food, shelter and medical care, as well as to the long-term need to rebuild after widespread destruction. Their address follows: Catholic Charities USA Online: www.catholiccharitiesusa.org Mail: Catholic Charities USA P.O. Box 17066, Baltimore MD 21297-1066 When disasters happen in other countries, collections and donations should be directed to Catholic Relief Services (CRS): Catholic Relief Services Online: www.crs.org Mail: Catholic Relief Services P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303 (Please indicate the specific relief effort in the memo line)

RALEIGH, N.C. (CNS)—The Carolinas were hard hit with record rainfall and flooding rivers from tropical storm Florence since it made landfall Sept. 14. And although the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a Category 1 tropical storm, it still caused extensive water damage.

At least 32 people died in storm-related incidents, tens of thousands of homes were damaged and over 300,000 homes and businesses were still without power Sept. 18.

Prior to the storm, Catholic Charities of South Carolina was preparing to help those in need. Kelly Kaminski, director of disaster services for Catholic Charities, said the agency activated its Emergency Operations Center and disaster services team Sept. 10 and had been coordinating with county emergency management teams, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Catholic Charities USA.

It has been working with local partners to have water, cleaning supplies, baby items and other needed supplies readily available in areas along the coast.

“We are praying for those affected by the storm,” said Dominican Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA. “Unfortunately, those most impacted by natural disasters are the individuals and families who are already struggling to make ends meet.

“But thanks to the generosity of our donors, the most vulnerable have their immediate needs met and the long-term recovery support they need to rebuild their lives,” she said in a statement.

In a Sept. 10 memo to priests and parishes, Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory encouraged parish communities to respond in solidarity with the people affected by Hurricane Florence.

“The important thing is not the way our Catholic families participate, but rather that they do,” wrote Archbishop Gregory. “The people of God in our archdiocese are always incredibly generous in responding during these difficult moments.”

Catholic Charities USA said its staff members are prepared to deploy to local agencies that may need additional support. Its mobile response unit also is standing by to be sent to the region. The vehicle can be packed with nonperishable food items, health and hygiene kits and bottled water, all of which are ready for distribution. A trailer connected to the vehicle contains a washer and dryer that will allow survivors to clean their clothes. The mobile response unit also can be used as a field office.

Two charity organizations, Food for the Poor and Matthew 25, had teamed up and coordinated efforts with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh to distribute disaster relief supplies to the hardest hit areas.