AACCW to hold annual conference Sept. 21-23

ATLANTA—The 62nd annual convention of the Atlanta Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women will be held Friday to Sunday, Sept. 21-23, at Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate North Parkway, SE, Atlanta. The theme of the event is “In Christ, We Are One.”

The convention will include liturgies, workshops, prayer, speakers, fellowship and more. All women of the archdiocese are invited to attend, to come together to pray, challenge their minds and hearts to grow, share and be open to God’s call to serve.

Registration will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will celebrate Mass on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

The convention package is $185 per person. To make a room reservation at the Marriott for a reduced rate, call 770-952-7900 and mention AACCW.