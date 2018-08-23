Sister Barbara Sitko, HM, former St. Pius X teacher, dies May 27

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

PITTSBURGH, Penn.—Sister Barbara Sitko, HM, died Sunday, May 27, at McGee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was 79. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, she entered the Sisters of the Humility of Mary Congregation in 1956.

Sister Sitko completed her bachelor of arts in English and French, graduating magna cum laude from Notre Dame College of Cleveland, Ohio, in 1962. Her master of arts in literature in 1976 was from Bucknell University, Lewiston, Pennsylvania. She was awarded her doctorate in rhetoric in 1990 from Carnegie-Mellon University, Pittsburgh. From 1972-85 she taught at St. Pius X High School, Atlanta, and served as chair of its English department.

The daughter of the late Joseph V. and Julia (Mejak) Sitko, she is survived by her nephews Norbert and Joseph, their families and her sisters in the Humility of Mary Congregation with whom she shared her life for 61 years.

A funeral was June 1 at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, P.O. Box 534, Villa Maria, PA 16155.