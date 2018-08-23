Marist School deals first shutout of the softball season

Photo By Michael Alexander Marist catcher Christian Cain connects on one of five base hits during the bottom of the fourth inning. She and her teammates would score nine runs in the inning on their way to a 12-0 win over West Hall High School, Oakwood.

ATLANTA—The game time temperature for the Aug. 14 softball game between Marist School and West Hall High School of Oakwood was 89 degrees. Marist scored its first run in the bottom of the first inning after the team began a rally with back-to-back singles by outfielder Lexi Van Metre and infielder Avery Fantucci.

Marist pitcher Ashley Haertel recorded eight strikeouts, walked two players and did not allow a hit in the game. In the bottom of the third inning she also performed well with her bat. With the bases loaded, Haertel hit a ball to center field to bring in the team’s second run of the game, and the first of two for the inning.

The Marist girls must have caught fire in the heat—in the bottom of the fourth inning the team torched West Hall with five singles, three doubles and two triples for a combined nine runs to end the game under the Mercy Run Rule with a 12-0 victory in its second game of the season.

Marist looks for another win when they go on the road to take on Chestatee High School, Gainesville, Aug. 23.