Seniors honored by local high schools

ATLANTA—The following recently graduated seniors from Catholic parishes in the Atlanta area were honored by their high schools.

DeKalb School of the Arts, Avondale Estates

Richy Wagner was named the 2018 valedictorian at the DeKalb School of the Arts. He is the son of Frank and Betsy Wagner and attends Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta. Richy plans to major in political science and theatre at the University of Georgia in Athens.

McIntosh High School, Peachtree City

Daniella Haas was named the class of 2018 salutatorian at McIntosh High School. She is the daughter of Daniel and Valerie Haas. The family attends St. Matthew Church, Tyrone. Daniella is also a graduate of Our Lady of Victory School, Tyrone.

St. John Bosco Academy, Cumming

Annabelle Holtkamp was named the 2018 valedictorian at St. John Bosco Academy, Cumming. She and her parents, Matthew and Suzanne Holtkamp, are parishioners at Prince of Peace Church, Flowery Branch.

West Hall High School, Oakwood

Katie Burchfield was named the 2018 valedictorian at West Hall High School. She is the daughter of Charles and Julie Burchfield and attends Prince of Peace Church in Flowery Branch. She will attend Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, in the fall.

Woodland High School, Stockbridge

Brendan Carroll was named the 2018 salutatorian at Woodland High School. The son of Shawn and Bonnie Carroll, he and his family attend St. James the Apostle Church, McDonough. Brendan will attend Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, and intends to major in mechanical engineering.