Statement on U.S. immigration policy

ATLANTA—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory has released the following statement on the U.S. government’s recent immigration policy separating migrant families.

“The recent immigration policy that has separated children from their parents is deeply disturbing. The administration’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy resulted in many children being torn from the arms of their parents and placed in separate detention facilities where many remain. Unnecessarily separating families is detrimental to basic child welfare, contrary to our Catholic values, and ineffective as a means of deterrence and safety. In response to widespread backlash, the President recently signed an executive order which takes a limited step in stopping the practice of separating children from their parents. My hope is that the administration will proceed, as ordered by a federal court, to reunite all children and parents who have been separated.

I urge the administration and Congress to pass real immigration reform that respects the dignity of every person and supports family life. Family unity, a foundational element of Catholic social teaching, must be preserved at all costs. I enthusiastically support the work of our Catholic Charities Atlanta on this issue. I join Pope Francis and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in advocating for the protection of children and families seeking safety and shelter from violence and I pray for every family affected by these policies.”

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory

Archbishop of Atlanta