Newspaper, communications office receive 16 Catholic Press awards

GREEN BAY, Wis.—The Georgia Bulletin and the Office of Communications for the Archdiocese of Atlanta earned a total of 16 Catholic Press awards for work done in 2017, some for collaborative projects, at this year’s Catholic Media Conference. The awards were announced at the June 15 banquet that closed the conference.

The conference, held June 12-15 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, drew over 400 attendees, including members of the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada, as well as others who work in print and online media for the church.

In addition, an Atlanta filmmaker won a Gabriel award, given in a separate awards ceremony by the Catholic Press Association at the Catholic Media Conference, for her feature-length documentary about Flannery O’Connor, “Uncommon Grace: The Life of Flannery O’Connor.”

Communications staff honored

From the communications office, videographer Allen Kinzly won third-place award for his video, “Putting trust in God’s call,” on seminarian Grant Aasen’s decision to leave football at Georgia Tech and pursue studies for the priesthood. Kinzly also received an honorable mention for his video, “Fish frys save lives,” on Deacon Norm and Barbara Keller’s close call with a plane crash.

The communications staff received a second-place for best Twitter account and a third place for best Facebook account. These awards were given for the first time this year at the CMC.

Newspaper earns writing, photography awards

For the second year in a row, The Georgia Bulletin received a second-place award for newspaper of the year (in the category non-weekly, circulation 25,001 or more). Judges said, “This paper is beautifully laid out, and the design aesthetic should be commended. This paper has something for just about everyone. It seems to seek a diverse audience in terms of age, culture, and interests. The layout is lively, and the graphics add to the energy of the paper.”

Other second-place awards included best regular column, culture the arts and leisure, to David A. King, Ph.D., a Kennesaw State University professor who writes a monthly column for the newspaper, and best photo illustration, to staff photographer Michael Alexander and graphic designer Tom Schulte. The pair also earned a third-place award for a photo illustration created for the Thanksgiving 2017 issue.

Alexander and editor Nichole Golden received a second-place award for best story and photo package for their story, “Parish builds warm community with Brookhaven police officers.” Judges noted, ““It’s not unusual to see donation and adoption programs like these, although many seem to be centered around the holidays. But this program seems to be one of a kind and that much is made clear throughout the story. The significant effort that has been put into community building from this program is highlighted in every photo.”

Golden and Alexander also scored a second-place award for best reporting on the celebration of a sacrament (in newspapers of comparable size) for their reporting on last year’s priest ordinations, and a third place in the same category for the story, “Ministry in women’s prison in Alto leads five to seek confirmation.”

The Georgia Bulletin staff received a third-place award for best seasonal issue for the 2017 Eucharistic Congress special issue. The judges said, “Each year the Georgia Bulletin covers the Eucharistic Congress from every linguistic, cultural, age and geographical angle in an easy-to-read and certainly complete look at this gathering of thousands. We follow along from the opening Mass through services and discussions to a final piece reminding us that God does not want us to be discouraged in this time of mercy. Another thoughtful and inspiring peek into this thoughtful and inspiring event.”

The staff received an honorable mention for best special issue on a bishop’s transition, for the issue on the ordination of Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III.

Honorable mentions also went to staff reporter Andrew Nelson for best feature writing, for his story, “Congolese priest completes study as neuropsychologist for homeland,” and for best reporting of social justice issues – option for the poor and vulnerable, for his story, “Open Door Catholic Worker community closes home, but leaders will still serve.” Golden earned an honorable mention for her sports feature, “Georgia Tech punter forgoes final football season for seminary.”

O’Connor documentary has Georgia Bulletin connection

Independent filmmaker Bridget Kurt, who lives in Cobb County, received a second-place Gabriel award for national release documentary for her documentary on celebrated short story writer O’Connor, who was from Milledgeville. Gabriel awards are given to secular programs “to recognize outstanding artistic achievement … which entertain and enrich with a true vision of humanity.” The film was shown on over 100 public broadcasting stations in 2017 and examined the central role that the Catholic faith played in O’Connor’s fiction. Georgia Bulletin columnist Dr. King, biographer Brad Gooch and O’Connor friend Dr. William A. Sessions contributed to the documentary.