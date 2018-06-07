Mercy Housing Southeast opens affordable senior apartments

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—Mercy Housing Southeast cut the ribbon on its latest community, the Senior Residences at Mercy Park, located in Chamblee, April 11.

The property, located at 5124 Peachtree Road, has 79 affordable apartment homes for seniors 62 years and older, including 57 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom apartments, as well as eight units designated for eligible veterans via the Affordable Housing Program. The apartments follow the IRS Tax Credit/Section 42 and HOME programs.

The community is located adjacent to a full-service health clinic run by Mercy Care, providing residents easy access to healthcare as well as being within walking distance of the Chamblee MARTA station.

“We are excited to open another affordable housing community here in greater Atlanta,” said James Alexander, president of Mercy Housing Southeast. “There is an ongoing need for more affordable senior apartment homes that offer affordable rents as well as being located in areas that are near healthcare, transportation and other key services critical for their lifestyle.”

“As a provider of affordable healthcare, we can demonstrate the strong link between health and housing,” said Tom Andrews, president of Mercy Care. “Mercy Housing and Mercy Care have long wanted to be partners in a health and housing project like Mercy Park. We are excited about this partnership and proud of our heritage under the same founder, Catherine McAuley and the Sisters of Mercy.”

The Senior Residence at Mercy Park is the 10th affordable housing location constructed or acquired to preserve its affordability in metro Atlanta by Mercy Housing Southeast.

In May 2017, Mercy Housing Southeast officially opened the Reynoldstown Senior Residences. The property is operating at full occupancy.

Mercy Housing Southeast (MHSE) is the newest regional office of Mercy Housing Inc., the nation’s largest, nonprofit affordable housing organization. Headquartered in Atlanta, MHSE serves communities in Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. It has developed or preserved 44 projects delivering more than 3,900 affordable rental homes for over 8,000 people since 1996. More than two-thirds of its portfolio is in Georgia, with 1,254 homes in metro Atlanta.