Atlanta’s Order of Malta has been helping for 25 years

ATLANTA—Some 50 Knights and Dames and 20 auxiliary members of the Atlanta Region of the Order of Malta exercise their faith in care for the least.

The Atlanta Region of the Order of Malta was established in 1993 by Msgr. Edward Dillon, pastor of Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta.

The religious lay and chivalrous Order of Malta was established in 1099 in Jerusalem to defend Christianity and care for the wounded, poor and sick and has about 14,000 members worldwide, who join by invitation.

The Atlanta Region’s two signature projects support the Solidarity School at Solidarity Mission Village and the Pregnancy Aid Clinic. Knights and Dames of Atlanta also raise money for the order’s international projects.

On May 2-9 they sponsored sick people on a yearly trip to Lourdes, France, joining other associations worldwide. They hold a Mass for the anointing of the sick every year in February and raise funds for Holy Family Hospital Foundation in Bethlehem, funded by the Order of Malta.

The Atlanta hospitaller, or regional director, Lynn Mullaney, said that association members support the Order of Malta’s order of relief Malteser International to varying degrees, including a doctor who has delivered supplies to Haiti and others who volunteered in Houston after Hurricane Harvey. Atlanta Knight Tom Wessels has served as president of Malteser International Americas since 2017.

“We are definitely more aware of all the projects and locations now that Tom Wessels is involved. He gives a briefing at the close of every one of our meetings,” she said.

Mullaney was first invited to join the auxiliary because of her involvement in parish life. She then went to Lourdes and became involved in the Federal Association activities, after which she was invited to join the order.

“As a Catholic I feel incredibly blessed to be part of this 900-year-old religious community,” she said.