Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

Atlanta

Archbishop announces new priest assignments

Published June 11, 2018

ATLANTA—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory has announced the following changes in priest assignments, effective July 2, unless otherwise noted.

Father Tim Hepburn

 

Pastors

Father Timothy Hepburn has been appointed pastor of St. Michael Church, Gainesville.

 

Father Juan Areiza

Father Juan Areiza has been appointed pastor of St. Pius X Church, Conyers.

 

Father Feiser Muñoz Polanco

Father Feiser Muñoz Polanco has been appointed pastor of St. Clement Church, Calhoun, where he served as administrator. This is his first pastorate.

Father Paul Moreau

 

Father Paul Moreau has been appointed as pastor of St. Joseph Church, Athens, where he has served as administrator. This is his first pastorate.

 

Father Michael Silloway

Administrators

Father Michael Silloway has been appointed administrator of Christ Our King and Savior Church, Greensboro.

 

Father Gaurav Shroff

Father Guarav Shroff has been appointed administrator of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Blairsville.

 

 

Chaplains

Father Rey Pineda

Father Reybert Pineda has been appointed chaplain at St. Pius X High School, Atlanta. He will reside at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

Father Desmond Drummer

 

Father Desmond Drummer, pastor of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Atlanta, has also been appointed chaplain at Our Lady of Mercy High School, Fayetteville. He will continue to serve as pastor at Most Blessed Sacrament.

Father Robert Frederick

 

Father Robert Frederick has been appointed chaplain at Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell. He will reside at St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell.

 

Father Junot Nelvy

Parochial vicars

Father Junot Nelvy has been appointed parochial vicar at Holy Family Church, Marietta.

 

Father Matthew Dalrymple

Father Matthew Dalrymple has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw.

 

Father Jorge Carranza

Father Jorge Carranza has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Andrew Church, Roswell.

 

Father Javier Muñoz

Father Javier Muñoz has been appointed parochial vicar at Good Shepherd Church, Cumming.

 

Claretian Father Peeter Pedroza

Claretian Father Peeter Pedroza has been appointed parochial vicar at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

 

Father Timothy E. Nadolski

Father Timothy Nadolski has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church, Athens.

 

Father Salomon Garcia

Father Salomon Garcia has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church, Dalton.

 

Father Bryan Kuhr

Father Brian J. Kuhr has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church, Marietta.

 

Father Peter Ha, a priest of the Archdiocese of Vancouver, Canada, has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek.