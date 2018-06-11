Archbishop announces new priest assignments

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory has announced the following changes in priest assignments, effective July 2, unless otherwise noted.

Pastors

Father Timothy Hepburn has been appointed pastor of St. Michael Church, Gainesville.

Father Juan Areiza has been appointed pastor of St. Pius X Church, Conyers.

Father Feiser Muñoz Polanco has been appointed pastor of St. Clement Church, Calhoun, where he served as administrator. This is his first pastorate.

Father Paul Moreau has been appointed as pastor of St. Joseph Church, Athens, where he has served as administrator. This is his first pastorate.

Administrators

Father Michael Silloway has been appointed administrator of Christ Our King and Savior Church, Greensboro.

Father Guarav Shroff has been appointed administrator of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Blairsville.

Chaplains

Father Reybert Pineda has been appointed chaplain at St. Pius X High School, Atlanta. He will reside at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

Father Desmond Drummer, pastor of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Atlanta, has also been appointed chaplain at Our Lady of Mercy High School, Fayetteville. He will continue to serve as pastor at Most Blessed Sacrament.

Father Robert Frederick has been appointed chaplain at Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell. He will reside at St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell.

Parochial vicars

Father Junot Nelvy has been appointed parochial vicar at Holy Family Church, Marietta.

Father Matthew Dalrymple has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw.

Father Jorge Carranza has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Andrew Church, Roswell.

Father Javier Muñoz has been appointed parochial vicar at Good Shepherd Church, Cumming.

Claretian Father Peeter Pedroza has been appointed parochial vicar at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

Father Timothy Nadolski has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church, Athens.

Father Salomon Garcia has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church, Dalton.

Father Brian J. Kuhr has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church, Marietta.

Father Peter Ha, a priest of the Archdiocese of Vancouver, Canada, has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek.