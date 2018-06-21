An opportunity to meet the new priests

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Father Jack Knight

Age: 31

Family: Jack and Lelis Knight; three sisters.

Secular career: Assistant in the Office of Catholic Schools, Archdiocese of Atlanta; coffee barista; medical office billing assistant.

The Call: “My parents and three older sisters are the ones who formed my heart of service and self-sacrificial love rooted in the person of Jesus. I didn’t think I would become a priest growing up. However, Father Luke Ballman and Father Eric Hill encouraged me to apply to the seminary to give God a chance to call me. I entered seminary in the fall of 2010, and I never looked back. Sure there were moments where I questioned God’s will in my life but I developed more of a love to be radically available to anyone in need, Catholic and non-Catholic; all because He first loved me.”

First Mass: Sunday, June 17, Prince of Peace Church, Flowery Branch.

Assigned: Parochial vicar, St. Benedict Church, Johns Creek.

Father Michael Metz

Age: 28

Family: Patrick and Marion Metz; seven brothers and three sisters.

Secular career: Entered seminary directly after college and continues to serve in the Army Reserve.

The Call: “In my home religious values were a part of life. I was blessed to be around some great priests that showed the beauty of a priestly vocation. I encountered a priest during a training exercise with the Army. He celebrated the sacraments and lived the vocation in a remarkable way that spoke to me personally. Jesus made it clear that this was his plan for me as well.”

First Mass: Sunday, June 17, Pinecrest Academy, Cumming

Assigned: Further studies, Mundelein Seminary, Illinois.

Father Michael Bremer

Age: 27

Family: Ralph Bremer and Grazyna Bremer; one sister.

Secular career: Entered seminary after college. Earned a degree in business from the University of Georgia.

The Call: “I don’t remember much from going to Mass as a child, but one of the things I do remember was not wanting to become a priest. In college I went on a service trip to the shrine at Lourdes, France, and experienced the Lord who wants to be in relationship with me. At that point I began to take my faith seriously and grew deeper in my relationship with God. At some point I came to the conclusion that God is smarter than me, and therefore should have a say in what I do in my life.”

First Mass: Sunday, June 17, St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell.

Assigned: Further studies, Mundelein Seminary, Illinois.

Father Carlos Ortega

Age: 38

Family: Juan Ortega and Nancy Valera; six siblings.

Secular career: He was a classroom teacher for 10 years. He taught high school and middle school students ESL, Spanish and reading.

The Call: “During my time as a parishioner of St. Patrick Church, Norcross, I began to get involved in parish groups and in other activities like the parish picnic and RCIA. I enjoyed serving and getting to know people. I began considering serving in a parish full time and becoming a priest. I started reading literature and going to spiritual direction and talking to some priests. The example of my pastor—who’s always there for the people of the parish—and the people themselves who encouraged me to get more involved in parish life helped me discern.”

First Mass: Saturday, June 16, St. Patrick Church, Norcross.

Assigned: Parochial vicar, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta.

Father Brian McNavish

Age: 28

Family: Dave McNavish and Carol McNavish; two brothers and one sister.

Secular career: He attended Kennesaw State University for three years to study communications before transferring in 2011 to begin priestly formation and seminary studies at St. Joseph Seminary College in Covington, Louisiana. Finished undergraduate degree in 2013 with a BA in philosophy and theological studies.

The Call: “At my university, I observed a few priests express an inclusive tenderness towards everyone in their communities, myself included. They created a space that was graceful, hospitable and a true refuge during times of need. They stirred up a curiosity within me; they were a provocative presence that witnessed something unique. I found myself with a desire to follow the Spirit that was moving within them. I decided to follow and see if priesthood was for me. It was through these individuals that God summoned me to participate in the radical life of the church.”

First Mass: Saturday, June 16, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock.

Assigned: Parochial vicar, Transfiguration Church, Marietta.