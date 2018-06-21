Spring was a season of state championships for Catholics schools

Marist School, Atlanta, captured its first state championship in girls' soccer since 2014 with a 2-1 victory over St. Pius X High School, Atlanta. The team is coached by Chandler Yount, standing, first row, far right.

ATLANTA—Archdiocesan and independent Catholic high schools captured individual and team state championships this spring in sports like lacrosse, soccer and track and field. Here is a school-by-school breakdown of the state champions:

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell, Class AAAA

Teams: Boys’ lacrosse, defeated Greater Atlanta Christian, Norcross, 6-5; it was the team’s first trip to the state finals and the first state championship in school history; Girls’ lacrosse, defeated Starr’s Mill High School, Marietta, 15-7 for its third consecutive state championship.

State Runner-Up: Boys tennis.

Marist School, Atlanta, Class AAAA

Teams: Girls’ soccer, defeated St. Pius X High School, Atlanta, 2-1; the team posted a 20-1-1 overall season record and was the number two nationally ranked team by MaxPreps.

Individuals: Leif Andersen, track and field, 1,600-meter run (4:19.54) and 3,200-meter run (9:26.46); Josie Wirtz, track and field, 3,200-meter run (10:52.40).

State Runner-Up: Josie Wirtz, track and field, 1,600-meter run (5:07.28).

St. Pius X High School, Atlanta, Class AAAA

Teams: Boys Track and field.

Individuals: Jared Williams, track and field, 200-meter dash (22.10); Matthew Harris, track and field, long jump (24 feet, 2.75 inches); Tanner Duffin, discus (189 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (59 feet, 2 inches).

State Runner-Up: Boys’ golf, a team score of 286 on the 18-hole total was a school record; Girls’ soccer, breaks a streak of five consecutive state championships; Matthew Harris, track and field, 110-meter hurdles (14.55) and 300-meter hurdles (37.94); Janae Profit, shot put (39 feet, 3 inches).