Top scholars named for Catholic high schools

CALL FOR VALS AND SALS The Georgia Bulletin would like to acknowledge parishioners of the Archdiocese of Atlanta honored this year as class valedictorians and salutatorians at public and private high schools. Please send the names of the seniors so honored, along with the high school, parents, parish and student contact information, to editor@georgiabulletin.org.

ATLANTA—The Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta honored their valedictorians and salutatorians at graduation ceremonies around the region.

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell

Graduation for Blessed Trinity High School took place on Saturday, May 19, at the high school. The class of 2018 had 1,006 college acceptances to 186 schools in the U.S. and Europe and earned $24.4 million in scholarships (not including the Hope Scholarship),

The top students honored were valedictorian Anna C. Hart and salutatorian Zachary J. Bellis.

Hart, the daughter of Christopher and Michelle Hart, will be enrolling at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta. The family belongs to St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek.

Bellis and his family, including parents Robert and Lisa Bellis, attend St. Ann Church, Marietta. He will also enroll at Georgia Tech.

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, Atlanta

Cristo Rey Atlanta’s commencement ceremony was held on May 19 at the Fink Family Gymnasium on the school’s downtown campus.

The valedictorian is Brisdeyda Neri, daughter of Maria Guadalupe Reyes and Pedro Neri. She will be enrolling in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Named salutatorian, Lizette Mariano is the daughter of Diana and Froylan Mariano, of Brookhaven. The family attends Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta. Mariano will be attending Georgetown University.

Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta

David Sullivan, son of Page and Daniel Sullivan, was named the valedictorian at Holy Spirit Preparatory School this year. He will attend the University of Georgia, Athens.

Madeleine Hardt was named salutatorian and is the daughter of Judy and Chris Hardt. The family attends Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta. Hardt will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology.

The graduation ceremonies for Holy Spirit Prep will be held May 29 at Holy Spirit Church.

Marist School, Atlanta

The graduation for the class of 2018 at Marist School will be held May 26 at the school.

Anais Marenco will be honored at the class valedictorian. Her parents are Alvaro and Ana Marenco, and the family attends St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta.

Salutatorian Carol Beatty is the daughter of Phil and Donna Beatty and a parishioner at St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell.

Monsignor Donovan High School, Athens

Graduation for Monsignor Donovan High School was held May 12.

Michael A. Wieczorek was honored as valedictorian. He will enroll at Georgia Tech. The son of Michael and Daniela Wieczorek, he and his family worship at St. Anna Church, Monroe.

Ingeborg Gallo was honored as salutatorian and will attend the University of Georgia in the fall. She and her parents, Kirsten Bradford and Dan Gallo, attend Alps Road Presbyterian Church, Athens.

Our Lady of Mercy High School, Fayetteville

The graduation ceremony for Our Lady of Mercy took place May 19 at the school. This was the first graduation at Mercy for principal Bill Dooley

The valedictorian honored was Candace Todd, daughter of Elton and Joan Todd. The family attends St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro. Todd will attend Northwestern University in Illinois.

The salutatorian, Karrie Spain, is the daughter of Marie Spain. The family also attends St. Philip Benizi Church. Spain will attend Mercer University, Macon.

Pinecrest Academy, Cumming

Pinecrest Academy held its graduation ceremony on May 19 at the school.

Michael Trainor was honored as the valedictorian for the boys’ upper school. He and his parents, Edward and Anne Trainor, attend Sts. Raphael, Nicholas, and Irene Greek Orthodox Church, Cumming. Trainor plans to attend Georgia Tech.

Regina Metz, the valedictorian for the girls’ upper school, attends St. Monica Church, Duluth, with her parents, Patrick and Marian. She will attend University of Georgia.

Salutatorians for the boys’ and girls’ upper schools were Nolan Stafford and Rita Rojas Perez. Stafford is the son of Mark and Shelly Stafford and attends St. Brendan Church, Cumming. He will attend Washington University, St. Louis. Perez, the daughter of Gustavo and Gabriela Rojas, attends St. Benedict Church, Cumming, with her family. She will attend the University of Georgia.

St. Pius X High School, Atlanta

St. Pius X High School held its commencement ceremony at Greater Atlanta Christian, Long Forum, Lilburn. The class of 1968 was honored as distinguished alumni at the graduation.

Nicholas Poulos was honored as the valedictorian. He is the son of Donna and Jason Poulos. The family attends Embry Hills United Methodist Church. Poulos plans to study computer science at Georgia Tech.

Salutatorian Matthew Halbig is the son of Dwayne and Debra Halbig. He attends St. Stephen the Martyr Church, Lilburn, and will enroll at the University of Georgia.