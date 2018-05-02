Student earns first prize at high school photography exhibition

Facebook

ATLANTA—Holy Spirit Preparatory School senior Jordan Daly earned the top prize at the 27th annual Georgia Photography Awards and Exhibition at Pace Academy.

The 2018 show featured 100 photos from Georgia high school students at one of the largest photography festivals in the country.

Daly’s inspiration came from the various face collages she found on the Pinterest social media site. She photographed her friend’s big eyes as ideal for her photograph, taking numerous photos and piecing them together for her award-winning end result.

Daly was one of five Holy Spirit Prep students represented at the exhibit. Olivia Ford, a junior, received an honorable mention.