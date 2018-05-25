St. Pius X selects Mooney as new director of athletics

Facebook

ATLANTA—With more than 25 years of experience as a coach and administrator at the college and high school level, Todd Mooney has been named the fourth athletic director in the 60-year history of St. Pius X High School. After a thorough four-month search by the school, Mooney steps in for longtime Golden Lion athletic director, Mark Kelly, who retired in December 2017.

“It is my sincere honor to be joining the St. Pius X family and extremely humbling to be chosen to continue building upon the tremendous leadership, hard work, commitment and dedication provided for by Mr. Mark Kelly for so many years,” said Mooney. “I’m excited and blessed, beyond words to begin serving with such an amazing group of administrators, faculty and staff. I can’t wait to begin working alongside this coaching staff and group of student athletes.”

Mooney assumed his new duties May 1. He is taking over an athletic program that has won five Georgia Regions Director’s Cups in the past 10 years. The Golden Lions also boast of 59 state championships and 66 state runner-up honors in its history, as well as six Georgia EMC (Electric Membership Corporation) Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards in the past eight seasons.

“We are blessed and lucky to have Todd come on board and share his wide range of athletic management experience,” said St. Pius X president Chad Barwick. “Most importantly, he expresses his desire to serve our student-athletes’ needs and provide for them a Christ-centered environment in which to succeed.”

Since 2014 Mooney has been the athletic director at King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta. In his time with King’s Ridge, Mooney led the entire athletic program for the K-12 school. In just over four years, Mooney added lacrosse, while resurrecting both the girls’ basketball and softball programs. The baseball team captured two Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state titles during his time leading the department. In total, 11 sports qualified for their respective state tournaments over his tenure.

“I would be remiss not to mention how grateful I am to the King’s Ridge Christian School community,” added Mooney. “The dedicated coaches, faculty and student-athletes, as well as the many parents, that gave so much time and support over the past four years have been a true blessing.”

Mooney established a Student-Athlete Advisory Council to represent all high school sports to mirror student athlete involvement at the collegiate level. He also helped re-establish the King’s Ridge Christian athletic brand, including updated logos and expanded color scheme, while overseeing the building of a separate athletic website for the school.

“His Christian leadership and ability to see the big picture make him a great fit for our Golden Lion family,” said Barwick. “I know our community will enjoy his perspective and his willingness to push SPX athletics into the next five, 10, 20 years.”

Prior to his stint at King’s Ridge, Mooney spent over 20 years in intercollegiate athletics as a coach or administrator. Building the LaGrange College football program from scratch, Mooney guided the program from infancy to an NCAA Division III playoff appearance in the program’s third season. In addition to his duties as head football coach, Mooney served as an assistant athletic director.

During his early career, Mooney served as an assistant football coach at Rhodes College, Oberlin College and Urbana University. Originally from Westerville, Ohio, Mooney earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Ohio University. Mooney and his wife, Kelly, are parents of a daughter, Jessica, and son, Todd Jr.