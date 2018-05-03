Pinecrest Academy names two new basketball coaches

Facebook

CUMMING—Basketball season is some six months away, but Pinecrest Academy has named Jonathan Oshinski as varsity girls’ head basketball coach and John Bauersfeld as varsity boys’ head basketball coach. Bauersfeld will also oversee all facets of the boys’ basketball program at Pinecrest Academy, including the middle school and lower school teams.

Bauersfeld came from Calvert Hall High School, Baltimore, Maryland, where he was the head coach for the past 11 years. He also served as the department chair for the social studies department.

Bauersfeld’s teams won over 200 games during his tenure at Calvert Hall, including the Baltimore Catholic League championship in 2010, 2014 and 2015. He was named Baltimore Catholic League Coach of the Year four times, most recently in 2016.

He has coached numerous players who have gone on to play at collegiate level programs, including Connecticut, Louisville, Providence and Villanova. A Calvert Hall alumnus, Damion Lee just finished this past regular season with the Atlanta Hawks.

Bauersfeld is a 1994 graduate of Calvert Hall and a 1998 graduate of Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, where he was named co-captain of the men’s basketball team during his senior year. He earned a master’s degree in secondary education from Maryland’s Towson University.

Bauersfeld said he and his wife, Jillian, are looking forward to residing in the area and providing their children with a faith-based education.

“I am really excited to embark on my roles as head coach and history teacher at Pinecrest Academy,” said Coach Bauersfeld.

He and his wife have been married for nine years and have three boys, Will, 7, Noah, 5, and Asher, 2.

Oshinski replaces Coach Ken Lacey, who announced his retirement from the basketball program earlier this year, after four winning seasons and three trips to the state playoffs.

Oshinski assumes his role as varsity girls’ head basketball coach after serving as seventh-grade boys’ basketball coach at Pinecrest for the 2016-2017 season and as seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ basketball coach during the 2017-2018 season. As middle school basketball coach, Oshinski led the seventh-grade team in winning the Metro 10 boys’ basketball championship in 2017, and he coached the eighth-grade team all the way to the Metro 10 finals in 2018.

Oshinski, a Pinecrest Academy alumnus, attended school there from fourth through 12th grade, graduating in 2010. He attended college at the University of Georgia, Athens, where he graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in health and physical education. At UGA he served as student manager for Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame coach, Andy Landers, during the 2013-2015 seasons. Landers retired in 2015.

Prior to joining Pinecrest Academy in the fall of 2015, Oshinski taught and coached for Oconee County High School, Watkinsville, serving as assistant coach for the varsity and JV girls’ basketball teams.

In addition to his coaching duties at Pinecrest, Oshinski is to serve as physical education teacher for all middle school students, as well as assistant summer camps coordinator.

“Pinecrest Athletics is looking forward to Jonathan’s leadership of the varsity girls’ basketball program, and I feel confident that he’ll be able to continue the success that Coach Lacey brought to the program,” said Chris Kane, Pinecrest Academy athletic director.

“I am incredibly excited about this new opportunity to coach the varsity girls’ basketball team at Pinecrest Academy,” said Oshinski. “It is a program that has developed a reputation of success, and I am really looking forward to building on that tradition of excellence.”