Our Lady of Mercy names new head football and baseball coach

FAYETTEVILLE—Our Lady of Mercy High School announced May 1 that Mark Miller is joining the Mercy community as its new head football and baseball coach.

Coach Miller brings more than 20 years of experience in coaching football. Half of those years have been spent in a head football coaching capacity at the varsity high school level. Miller formerly served as head coach at Woodward Academy, College Park, and Strong Rock Christian Academy, Locust Grove. Miller is coming to Our Lady of Mercy from Landmark Christian School, Fairburn, where he has been an assistant coach for the past few years.

In addition, Coach Miller has been coaching high school baseball since 1998. For the past three years he has served as the head varsity baseball coach at Landmark Christian. He has coached several players who went on to play college baseball, including Delino Deshields Jr., who currently plays for the Texas Rangers. Miller’s philosophy for winning in high school baseball calls for developing a deep pitching staff, a solid defense up the middle and putting the ball in play.

“We’re very excited that Mark Miller is joining the Mercy community as our next head football and baseball coach,” said Bill Dooley, principal. “We believe he is going to lead both programs in the right direction, and I know he will be both an excellent role model for our students and a great addition to the Mercy community.”

Our Lady of Mercy athletic director Bill Schmitz added that Miller comes highly recommended with a fantastic reputation in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) coaching community.

“I am highly impressed with Coach Miller’s professionalism, and his values align perfectly to those of Mercy,” said Schmitz.

Miller is a native of East Point. He graduated from Woodward Academy and attended Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, before graduating from Excelsior College, Albany, New York. He has been married to his wife, Leigh Ann, for 26 years. They have four children, Peyton, Bailey, Sydney and Cole.