Nursing school classmates celebrate almost 50 years of memories

The St. Joseph's Infirmary Class of 1969 reunited to a cruise. The tight-knit class makes plans to get together and celebrate their lives frequently. Shown are: front row (l-r): Diana Null Burks (Azle, Texas), Dorothy Tully Mullican (Birmingham, Alabama), Sharon Williams Magruder (Atlanta), Susan McCrary Henesy (Class of 71, Flowery Branch); second row: Linda Vorva Klosky (Bradenton, Florida), Denise McLaughlin (Decatur), Deanna Blanton Simmons (Lawrenceville) Pam Hendley Rowe (Griffin), Sue Burgess O'Sheasy (Gainesville) and Peggy Murphy Witt (Memphis, Tennessee) Back Row: Scarlett Odom Wilson (Durham, North Carolina), Tal Carpenter Bright (Apopka, Florida) Susan Miller Roof (Dawsonville), Inge Hut DeGraan (Calhoun), and Beth O'Loughlin Myers ( Pueblo, Colorado).

ATLANTA—Attendees at the St. Joseph’s Infirmary Class of 1969 reunion relived old times and made new memories during a celebratory cruise. The former nurses gathered in Tampa, Florida, to kick off the trip. The reunion brought together 15 classmates and one husband.

The five classmates who have died over the years were remembered, including Mandy Donahue MacGregor, Margi Broder Scruggs, Margie Middleton Hall, Tina Dear Hensley and Cheryl O’Donnell Stanton.

The tight-knit group strives to get together at least every year and a half, if not more often. They have met in destinations from Alabama and Georgia to South Carolina.

The group dressed for fun in their nursing caps and white T-shirts during a cruise dinner. The costumes drew other nurses to the group to chat, and even a few patients to share their stories.