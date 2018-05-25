Disabilities ministry to host B. H.A.P.P.Y. track at Eucharistic Congress

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

COLLEGE PARK—The B. H.A.P.P.Y. for Jesus in the Eucharist ministry will have an evening of eucharistic reflection and prayer for people with mental illness and their family members Friday, June 1, at the Eucharistic Congress. The event will be held following the opening Mass of the congress in the Kenyan Room of the Georgia International Convention Center, College Park. The program will be from approximately 7-8:30 p.m.

B. H.A.P.P.Y. stands for Beloved Hearts Aligned Prayerfully Preparing and Yearning for Jesus in the Eucharist. Many individuals and families struggling with mental health challenges have broken hearts and often feel alone. Organizers of the new congress track hope that by coming together these individuals and families may experience Jesus’ gentle, yet transformative grace in the Eucharist and recognize how beloved they are in his eyes.

The evening will offer a time of quiet reflection, prayer and adoration. A brief social will follow.

Maggie Rousseau, director of the disabilities ministry of the archdiocese, is coordinator of the program.

While the initial program will take place at the congress, Rousseau hopes to schedule monthly sessions at rotating sites across the archdiocese, starting in August. Parishes are encouraged to participate.