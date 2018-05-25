Annual ‘Battle of Books’ creates lifelong readers































Parents, teachers, librarians and over 300 students from 16 different archdiocesan and independent Catholic schools turned out for the 16th annual Battle of the Books at St. Catherine of Siena School, Kennesaw, May 10. Photo By Michael Alexander

KENNESAW—St. Catherine of Siena School, Kennesaw, hosted the best readers in third through eighth grades at the 16th annual Battle of the Books May 10.

School teams from both independent and archdiocesan Catholic schools read the 2018 list of books for their specific grade level before the competition. Librarians formulate questions based on each book and teams make their way through rounds designed to test knowledge and comprehension of the books read.

Mayor of Kennesaw Derek Easterling inspired the competitors before the challenge with a motivational talk.

Angela Williams of Marist School, Atlanta, served as master of ceremonies. Williams said in the years of the competition, finalists have read more than 85,000 books collectively.

“No one can deny the time, effort and talent put into this exciting academic program to promote reading on a fun and competitive level by students and teachers,” she said.