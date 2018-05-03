All are welcome at the 2018 Eucharistic Congress June 1-2

Facebook

COLLEGE PARK—Catholics from around the region are invited to attend the annual Eucharistic Congress, a two-day offering of prayer, talks and a focus on the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. This free event is sponsored by the Archdiocese of Atlanta and hosted by Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory and Auxiliary Bishops Bernard E. Shlesinger III and Joel M. Konzen, SM.

The congress will take place on Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2, at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This event typically draws thousands of Catholics from all of Georgia and the Southeast.

The Eucharistic Congress offers two spirited days of prayer, service, learning, community, worship and immersion in the Catholic faith. This year’s congress theme, focusing on unity, is “That they may all be one” (Jn 17:21).

Among the many opportunities offered during the two faith-filled days of the Eucharistic Congress are the opening and closing Masses, a healing service on Friday evening, a colorful banner procession of churches, schools and organizations on Saturday morning and enriching talks by renowned speakers in English, Spanish, American Sign Language, French and Vietnamese. A separate track for young adults will be offered on Friday evening, and tracks for young children and middle school students, which require registration, on Saturday during the day.

In addition to Archbishop Gregory, the dynamic speakers include Bishop Robert Barron, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles; Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley, of the Archdiocese of Boston; Father Peter F. Vasko, OFM, of the Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land; Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart; and many others.

On Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the congress will once again offer the Starve Wars meal-packing event to create 100,000 meals for the people of Burkina Faso in Africa, a collaboration between the archdiocesan Justice and Peace Ministries, Catholic Relief Services, Helping Hands and the people of the archdiocese. Organizers are asking that lay people and clergy, including priests, deacons and deacons in formation consider volunteering. To register for one of the two Starve Wars sessions, visit https://congress.archatl.com/schedule.

Exhibitors and vendors with a variety of goods, services, education and ministry information will be on hand in the main building at the GICC on Friday evening and during the day on Saturday.

Admission to the Eucharistic Congress is free, and concessions will be available at the event. Parking is available but limited, and the use of shuttle buses and carpools is strongly encouraged.