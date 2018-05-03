Atlanta
AACCW’s outstanding women and teens of the year
Published May 3, 2018
ATLANTA—Each year, the Atlanta Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women (AACCW) honors women and high school seniors for their service to the church and the community. Here are this year’s honorees:
Outstanding Women of the Year
Maria C. Almeida, St. Matthew Church, Winder; Rita Anderson, St. Ann Church, Marietta; Barbara Ange, St. Joseph Church, Marietta; Laurel Armbruster, Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners; Rosalie Blair, St. Marguerite d’Youville Church, Lawrenceville; Jeanie Blowers, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Dallas; Earline Brown, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Atlanta; Donna Burroughs, St. Peter Church, LaGrange; Sandy Byrnes, St. Gabriel Church, Fayetteville; Caroline Camick, Holy Cross Church, Atlanta; Sharon Cook, St. Mary Church, Toccoa; Debbie Eberhard, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville; Sarah Finger, St. Patrick Church, Norcross; Dr. Cynthia Fordyce, St. Thomas More Church, Decatur; Dorothy Gallagher, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta; Carol Harper, St. James Church, Madison; Keum Hee Nam, Korean Martyrs Church, Doraville; Laura Hernandez, St. Bernadette Church, Cedartown; Mickie Hofmann, St. Mary Mother of God Church, Jackson; Mayreais Honore, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur; Teri Hughes, St. Gerard Majella Church, Fort Oglethorpe; Lisa Isaac, St. George Church, Newnan; Dr. Geraldine Jackson White, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Atlanta; Jan Kump, Sacred Heart Church, Milledgeville; Tonya Landers, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, Douglasville; Melody Lemoine, St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Dahlonega; Norma Leon Licea, Our Lady of the Americas Mission, Lilburn; Susan Lobdell, Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Atlanta; Lynda Longino, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Atlanta; Momilani Magyar, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Mission, Warm Springs; Lucia Martin, Our Lady of La Salette Church, Canton; Connie Mattingly, Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta; Linda E. Obata, Christ Our Hope Church, Lithonia; Chris Ornelas-Johnson, St. Joseph Church, Athens; Ryunsun Pak, St. Andrew Kim Mission, Duluth; Juana Patino, St. Augustine Church, Covington; Dianne Peabody, St. Andrew Church, Roswell; Eileen Posada, Good Shepherd Church, Cumming; Kathy Randall, St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro; Phyllis Randall, St. Monica Church, Duluth; Leyda Rojas, Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper; Diane Ross, Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain; Rebecca Sartain, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw; Cathy Schneider, St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek; Sandy Sebacher, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta; Amelia Seid, St. Michael Church, Gainesville; Josephine Simbillo, St. John Vianney Church, Lithia Springs; Jane Elizabeth Smith, St. Brendan Church, Cumming; Mary Sprague, St. Mary Magdalene Church, Newnan; Madonna Streeter, St. James the Apostle Church, McDonough; Joyce Todman, St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville; Mary Twiner, St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs; Estela Valdez, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock; Amy Vaughn, St. Peter the Rock, Thomaston; Leona Wall, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Hartwell; Joan Wernecke, St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Snellville; Dorothy Wesselmann, Transfiguration Church, Marietta; Margaret Wilkerson, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Atlanta; Lisa Wright, St. Pius X Church, Conyers; and Kristine Yacovone, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta.
Outstanding Youth of the Year
John Anwar, Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain; Madison Barkley, St. Ann Church, Marietta; Morgan Biagioni, St. Andrew Church, Roswell; Jake Blair, St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek; Soleil Brown, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur; Emily Carrillo, St. John Vianney Church, Lithia Springs; Colette Cassar, Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners; Destiny Chase-Strider, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Atlanta; Adriana Collins, Our Lady of La Salette Church, Canton; Steven Couch, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Carrollton; Kayla Creech, Good Shepherd Church, Cumming; Roman Cruz-Olmedo, Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta; Nathan Cung, St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Snellville; Leslie Desantos, St. Matthew Church, Tyrone; Austin Doty, St. Michael the Archangel, Woodstock; Layla Duffy, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw; Molly Edwards, Holy Family Church, Marietta; Christopher Ejike, St. Augustine Church, Covington; Marisabela Escobar, St. George Church, Newnan; Theresa Fenton, St. Joseph Church, Marietta; Cailin Ferguson, Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper; Amber Galloway, Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Atlanta; Corin Hoell, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Hartwell; Sebastian Hurtado, St. Matthew Church, Winder; Rollin Benjamin Ivey, Holy Cross Church, Atlanta; Emma Johnson, St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville; Eden Y. Jung, St. Andrew Kim Mission, Duluth; Colum Lowery, Sacred Heart Church, Milledgeville; Britney Martinez, Our Lady of the Americas Mission, Lilburn; Michael Masak, St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs; Dennis Morales, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta; Grace Njoroge, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville; Esmeralda Paez, St. Michael Church, Gainesville; Noah Parkhurst, St. Monica Church, Duluth; Bridget Patterson, St. Thomas More Church, Decatur; Chloe Patterson, St. Mary Mother of God Church, Jackson; Paul Plaia IV, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta; Camille Preston, St. Peter Church, LaGrange; Bethy Anhay Ramirez-Sanchez, St. Patrick Church, Norcross; Guadalupe Rebollar, St. Pius X Church, Conyers; Patrick Redman, St. Gerard Majella Church, Fort Oglethorpe; Gretchen Reifenberger, All Saints Church, Dunwoody; Alondra Ruiz-Miranda, St. Peter the Rock Church, Thomaston; Jonathan Salas, St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro; Mary Seol, Korean Martyrs Church, Doraville; Nathan Shepherd, St. Marguerite d’Youville Church, Lawrenceville; Vincent Snyder, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, Douglasville; Sarah Steinemann, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta; Lindsey Tucker, St. Gabriel Church, Fayetteville; Chisom Amanda Ukwuoma, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Atlanta; Jose Villagomez, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Smyrna; Craig Weber, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Atlanta; Maggie Welch, Transfiguration Church, Marietta; Chris Wilkinson, Christ Our Hope Church, Lithonia; and Corey Woods, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Atlanta.