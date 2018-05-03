AACCW’s outstanding women and teens of the year

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—Each year, the Atlanta Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women (AACCW) honors women and high school seniors for their service to the church and the community. Here are this year’s honorees:

Outstanding Women of the Year

Maria C. Almeida, St. Matthew Church, Winder; Rita Anderson, St. Ann Church, Marietta; Barbara Ange, St. Joseph Church, Marietta; Laurel Armbruster, Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners; Rosalie Blair, St. Marguerite d’Youville Church, Lawrenceville; Jeanie Blowers, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Dallas; Earline Brown, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Atlanta; Donna Burroughs, St. Peter Church, LaGrange; Sandy Byrnes, St. Gabriel Church, Fayetteville; Caroline Camick, Holy Cross Church, Atlanta; Sharon Cook, St. Mary Church, Toccoa; Debbie Eberhard, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville; Sarah Finger, St. Patrick Church, Norcross; Dr. Cynthia Fordyce, St. Thomas More Church, Decatur; Dorothy Gallagher, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta; Carol Harper, St. James Church, Madison; Keum Hee Nam, Korean Martyrs Church, Doraville; Laura Hernandez, St. Bernadette Church, Cedartown; Mickie Hofmann, St. Mary Mother of God Church, Jackson; Mayreais Honore, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur; Teri Hughes, St. Gerard Majella Church, Fort Oglethorpe; Lisa Isaac, St. George Church, Newnan; Dr. Geraldine Jackson White, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Atlanta; Jan Kump, Sacred Heart Church, Milledgeville; Tonya Landers, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, Douglasville; Melody Lemoine, St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Dahlonega; Norma Leon Licea, Our Lady of the Americas Mission, Lilburn; Susan Lobdell, Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Atlanta; Lynda Longino, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Atlanta; Momilani Magyar, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Mission, Warm Springs; Lucia Martin, Our Lady of La Salette Church, Canton; Connie Mattingly, Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta; Linda E. Obata, Christ Our Hope Church, Lithonia; Chris Ornelas-Johnson, St. Joseph Church, Athens; Ryunsun Pak, St. Andrew Kim Mission, Duluth; Juana Patino, St. Augustine Church, Covington; Dianne Peabody, St. Andrew Church, Roswell; Eileen Posada, Good Shepherd Church, Cumming; Kathy Randall, St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro; Phyllis Randall, St. Monica Church, Duluth; Leyda Rojas, Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper; Diane Ross, Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain; Rebecca Sartain, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw; Cathy Schneider, St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek; Sandy Sebacher, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta; Amelia Seid, St. Michael Church, Gainesville; Josephine Simbillo, St. John Vianney Church, Lithia Springs; Jane Elizabeth Smith, St. Brendan Church, Cumming; Mary Sprague, St. Mary Magdalene Church, Newnan; Madonna Streeter, St. James the Apostle Church, McDonough; Joyce Todman, St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville; Mary Twiner, St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs; Estela Valdez, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock; Amy Vaughn, St. Peter the Rock, Thomaston; Leona Wall, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Hartwell; Joan Wernecke, St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Snellville; Dorothy Wesselmann, Transfiguration Church, Marietta; Margaret Wilkerson, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Atlanta; Lisa Wright, St. Pius X Church, Conyers; and Kristine Yacovone, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta.

Outstanding Youth of the Year

John Anwar, Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain; Madison Barkley, St. Ann Church, Marietta; Morgan Biagioni, St. Andrew Church, Roswell; Jake Blair, St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek; Soleil Brown, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur; Emily Carrillo, St. John Vianney Church, Lithia Springs; Colette Cassar, Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners; Destiny Chase-Strider, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Atlanta; Adriana Collins, Our Lady of La Salette Church, Canton; Steven Couch, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Carrollton; Kayla Creech, Good Shepherd Church, Cumming; Roman Cruz-Olmedo, Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta; Nathan Cung, St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Snellville; Leslie Desantos, St. Matthew Church, Tyrone; Austin Doty, St. Michael the Archangel, Woodstock; Layla Duffy, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw; Molly Edwards, Holy Family Church, Marietta; Christopher Ejike, St. Augustine Church, Covington; Marisabela Escobar, St. George Church, Newnan; Theresa Fenton, St. Joseph Church, Marietta; Cailin Ferguson, Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper; Amber Galloway, Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Atlanta; Corin Hoell, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Hartwell; Sebastian Hurtado, St. Matthew Church, Winder; Rollin Benjamin Ivey, Holy Cross Church, Atlanta; Emma Johnson, St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville; Eden Y. Jung, St. Andrew Kim Mission, Duluth; Colum Lowery, Sacred Heart Church, Milledgeville; Britney Martinez, Our Lady of the Americas Mission, Lilburn; Michael Masak, St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs; Dennis Morales, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta; Grace Njoroge, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville; Esmeralda Paez, St. Michael Church, Gainesville; Noah Parkhurst, St. Monica Church, Duluth; Bridget Patterson, St. Thomas More Church, Decatur; Chloe Patterson, St. Mary Mother of God Church, Jackson; Paul Plaia IV, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta; Camille Preston, St. Peter Church, LaGrange; Bethy Anhay Ramirez-Sanchez, St. Patrick Church, Norcross; Guadalupe Rebollar, St. Pius X Church, Conyers; Patrick Redman, St. Gerard Majella Church, Fort Oglethorpe; Gretchen Reifenberger, All Saints Church, Dunwoody; Alondra Ruiz-Miranda, St. Peter the Rock Church, Thomaston; Jonathan Salas, St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro; Mary Seol, Korean Martyrs Church, Doraville; Nathan Shepherd, St. Marguerite d’Youville Church, Lawrenceville; Vincent Snyder, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, Douglasville; Sarah Steinemann, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta; Lindsey Tucker, St. Gabriel Church, Fayetteville; Chisom Amanda Ukwuoma, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Atlanta; Jose Villagomez, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Smyrna; Craig Weber, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Atlanta; Maggie Welch, Transfiguration Church, Marietta; Chris Wilkinson, Christ Our Hope Church, Lithonia; and Corey Woods, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Atlanta.