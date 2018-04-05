Workshop looks at church’s stance on just war, global conflicts

Facebook

MARIETTA—Justice and Peace Ministries of the Archdiocese of Atlanta will sponsor “A Catholic Look at War and Global Conflict” on Saturday, April 28, at Transfiguration Church in Marietta. The all-day workshop will be from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the parish’s family life center, 1815 Blackwell Road.

The workshop will examine the Catholic Church’s stance on just war and armed conflict. Sessions include a status report on the landscape of global conflict, an overview of Catholic theology on just war, prayerful consideration of the collateral damage of war, a discussion on alternative solutions to war and a look at how the church is working to heal the wounds of war.

The featured reflection by Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III will include his perspective on just war both as a veteran and a bishop.

Other speakers will be Marie Dennis, co-president of Pax Christi International, and Dr. Phillip M. Thompson, executive director of the Aquinas Center of Theology at Emory University.

A representative of Catholic Relief Services and a speaker from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will also participate.

There is a $10 registration fee, which includes lunch. Scholarships are available for those unable to pay.

The final session of the day will be a panel discussion on the church’s local efforts to help heal the wounds of war.