The evening before his ordination, new bishop promises faith, fidelity

Photo By Michael Alexander Bishop-designate Joel M. Konzen, SM, second from left, makes his profession of faith and takes his oath of fidelity, as (l-r) Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, Father Joshua Allen and Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III look on. Holding the prayer book is Archdiocese of Atlanta seminarian Patrick Lamar.

ATLANTA—On the eve of his ordination, Bishop-designate Joel Matthias Konzen, SM, gathered with Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III along with visiting prelates, priests, women and men religious of the archdiocese and family for solemn vespers at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta, April 2.

The Marist priest was ordained an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Atlanta on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 3, at the Cathedral. Pope Francis named the longtime administrator at Marist School, Atlanta, as an auxiliary bishop Feb. 5.

Father Konzen had served in front of the classroom and as principal at the independent Catholic school for some 28 years. He will assist Archbishop Gregory and Bishop Shlesinger in serving the more than 1 million Catholics in central and north Georgia.

The April 19 issue of The Georgia Bulletin will provide complete coverage of the episcopal ordination.