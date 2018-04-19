Pius Players dedicate show to Msgr. Young

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—The Pius Players of St. Pius X High School in Atlanta dedicated their spring musical production, “Best of Broadway” to a special priest and educator. Director Bonnie E. Spark and the student cast dedicated their March 8-11 performances to Msgr. Terry Young, who served as the school’s principal for 15 years.

Msgr. Young was ordained a priest May 5, 1972, by Archbishop Thomas Donnellan. He began his priestly ministry as parochial vicar and director of religious education at Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta. He became assistant principal at St. Joseph High School, Atlanta, and taught religion there from 1973 to 1976. He became principal of the school in 1975 and served in that capacity for 18 months before the school’s closing.

In 1976, Msgr. Young was named principal of St. Pius X High School and reorganized the program, which had been developed around the open classroom. During his 15-year tenure, he introduced programs designed to meet the needs of underachieving students and those with learning difficulties and began a pastoral ministry to students. The school’s Center for Performing Arts is named in his honor, recognizing his support of developing programs in drama, the arts and creative writing.

Msgr. Young also served the archdiocese as secretary for education and as pastor of St. Benedict Church, Duluth, and of St. Mary Mother of God Church, Jackson. He was elevated to the rank of monsignor in 1994 and retired in July 2010. Msgr. Young is the priest-in-residence at St. James the Apostle Church, McDonough.

Pius Players is the school’s drama company for students in all grades.