Order of Malta hosts 2018 ‘Life is Beautiful’ Gala

The 2018 "Life is Beautiful" Gala was held at Holy Spirit Church in February, bringing in $110,000 to benefit the Pregnancy Aid Clinic. In attendance were (l-r): Msgr. Edward J. Dillon, PAC executive director Marla Brown, Dr. Margaret Melady, Lynn Mullaney, Kim Hanna, Mary Savarese and Deacon Michael Stankewicz.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA— The seventh “Life is Beautiful” Gala was held in February this year, sponsored by the Atlanta Region, Federal Association of the Sovereign Order of Malta, to benefit the work of the Pregnancy Aid Clinic (PAC). PAC is a nonprofit center that has been providing life-changing and life-saving services to women, regardless of financial ability, race, age or religion since 1984.

The gala, held in McDonough Hall, at Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta, raised $110,000.

Following dinner, some 160 guests viewed a specially prepared video by Elevation, featuring testimonials from staff of the Pregnancy Aid Clinic, as well as young women and men who made the decision to choose life. David Hanna served as master of ceremonies. He encouraged guests to participate in a wine and spirits raffle, as well as a variety of opportunities to sponsor various programs of the clinics. Students from Holy Spirit Preparatory School’s Pro-Life Club and House Leadership were on hand to accept donations throughout the fun-filled evening.

Kimberly Hanna and Mary Savarese, who served as the co-chairs for the gala, worked with Knights, Dames and auxiliary members on the event committee. Joining Atlanta Hospitaller Lynn Mullaney and Chaplain of the Order Msgr. Edward Dillon were executive director Deacon Michael Stankewicz and president Dr. Margaret Melady, DM, representing the Federal Association based in Washington, D.C. Generous friends whose support of the PAC mission provides the opportunity for women to choose life for their unborn children, were also in attendance. Representing PAC were executive director Marla Brown, former board president Julie Ostrowoski, current board president William Llop, director of development Diane Duquette and other PAC board members.

The Pregnancy Aid Clinic has three locations currently serving the metro Atlanta area, including a clinic in Forest Park, a clinic in Roswell and a mobile unit that can be found in multiple Atlanta locations. This 29-foot traveling unit, made possible through funds raised at these Malta galas, was on site the night of the gala and available for tours.

The Atlanta Region, Order of Malta, has raised approximately $600,000 for the clinic over the last seven years. The gala fulfills the main focus of the Order of Malta, which is to “care for the sick and the poor and defend the faith.”