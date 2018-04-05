MLK ecumenical prayer service set for April 23

Facebook

ATLANTA—April 4 marked the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The anniversary of Dr. King’s death is especially meaningful for the interfaith community in Atlanta.

An ecumenical prayer service will be held Monday, April 23, at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of Christ the King to mark the anniversary. Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will lead the service with Bishops Bernard E. Shlesinger III and Joel M. Konzen, SM. The cathedral is located at 2699 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta.

A reception will follow the service in Kenny Hall.