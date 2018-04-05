Dr. Victoria Musey will speak at the May Magnificat

Facebook

ATLANTA—All women are invited to come to the Magnificat meal in the Marian month of May, which will be held on Saturday, May 12. Dr. Victoria Musey, of Atlanta, will share her faith story.

The Magnificat is held at Holy Cross Church, Atlanta, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Whether with a friend or on their own, women are welcome to come to this breakfast and to hear of the activity of God’s spirit in everyday lives.

Victoria “Vicki” Musey was born and raised in Ghana, West Africa. After high school she went to Ontario, Canada, where she graduated from college and earned a medical degree. She has been a practicing endocrinologist for over 40 years.

She was raised in a Methodist home and converted to Catholicism before she and her husband, Paul, married. They moved to Buffalo, New York, in 1972 and then to Atlanta in 1974. They have raised four boys.

She fully committed her life to Jesus through the Catholic charismatic movement in 1983. She and Paul were members of the Servants of the Lord charismatic prayer community based at Corpus Christi Church in Stone Mountain. They have served the church as Eucharistic ministers, presenters for Marriage Encounter weekends and on parish councils at Sts. Peter and Paul and Our Lady of the Assumption churches in metro Atlanta.

She will share the challenges she has faced as a mother, physician and wife and how through God’s bountiful grace and mercy, life’s difficulties have helped her grow closer to God.

Magnificat is a ministry to women within the Catholic Church that began in the United States and has spread throughout the world, including to Canada, the Caribbean and Africa. The Atlanta chapter, the Joyful Visitation chapter, is 26 years old. Through the meal and proclamation of faith stories in the lives of everyday women, its purpose is to help women open more and more to the Holy Spirit through a deeper commitment of their lives to Jesus as Lord and to impart the Holy Spirit to one another by their love, service and sharing the good news of salvation.

The Magnificat includes a catered hot breakfast, with a hostess at each table, praise and worship led by a music ministry and intercessory prayer. The sacrament of reconciliation and the opportunity for individual prayer are available afterward.

Reservations are $20 and are made in advance. To register, please send your name, address, parish, if applicable, contact information and a check made payable to Magnificat Joyful Visitation to Debbie DuPont, 315 Rose Court, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Reservations must be postmarked by May 5. No tickets will be returned. Check-in will be at the door for those with reservations only.

The doors open early and guests are encouraged to arrive by 9 a.m. Holy Cross Church is located at 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, less than a mile from the Chamblee Tucker Road exit on Interstate 285.

Priests and religious are invited to attend free of charge, but reservations are still requested to plan for the meal. Since the morning is designed to speak to the hearts of women free of distractions, it is respectfully requested that young children not attend.