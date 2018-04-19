Catholic Charities Atlanta to host 2018 Soirée

Facebook

ATLANTA—“Moonlight Masquerade,” the annual benefit event for Catholic Charities Atlanta, will be held Saturday, April 28, from 6:30-11:30 p.m. at The Fairmont, 1429 Fairmont Avenue, NW, Atlanta. All proceeds from this event go directly to support the programs and services that CCA provides to its clients in need.

The Soirée includes a catered seated dinner, music and dancing and a silent auction with some 150 items.

Tickets are $250 per person, with discounts available for parishes that purchase a table for 10. Sponsorships are available.