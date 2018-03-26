St. Jude the Apostle School puts together a winning Future City team

Students Christina Sweeney, Alex Guigou and Caoimhina Sloan, from left, participated on the award-winning Future City team at St. Jude School, assisted by their faculty advisor, Eleonora Straub, right. The team won first place in regional competition.

SANDY SPRINGS—A team from St. Jude the Apostle School won first place in the regional Future City competition and represented Georgia at the World Competition in Washington, D.C., in mid-February.

The victory was the fourth time in the five years that young future engineers from this school brought home a first-place prize.

Future City’s purpose is to encourage middle school students to develop their interest in science, technology, engineering and math. This year’s challenge was focused on “The Age Friendly City,” to design solutions for an urban area’s older population and keep them engaged and independent. The work requires students to imagine, research, design and build a city to showcase a solution.

The winning team included seventh-graders Alex Guigou, Caoimhina Sloan and Christina Sweeney, with advisor Eleonora Straub, along with coaches Peter Sloan and Stephanie Sweeney.

In addition to coming in first overall at the regional competition, the team earned three special awards: Best Team Presentation, Most Innovative Power Generation, and Best Research Essay.