PEACHTREE CORNERS—The construction at Mary Our Queen Church continues and recently reached a milestone.

The Peachtree Corners faith community is constructing a new sanctuary. On Feb. 16, parishioners along with Father Darragh Griffith, the pastor, and Deacon Bill Boyd blessed the construction site as they placed a statue of Our Lady of Fatima in the future foundation. The altar will be positioned above the statue.