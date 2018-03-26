New officers of Knights at St. James Church, Madison

Facebook

MADISON—On Saturday, Feb. 3, recently elected officers of the Father Peter Whelan Council of the Knights of Columbus were installed during a traditional ceremony that took place at St. James Church in Madison.

Established in 1882, the Knights organization consists of Catholic men at least 18 years of age. United by their faith, Knights volunteer time and service to help overcome hardships people face in their lives.

The St. James Council has 27 members with six applications awaiting processing.

Since receiving its charter in November, the council has focused on growing membership and initiating parish projects. In December, the group collected personal items and with a neighboring council, distributed the donations to residents at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Augusta. In February, members served as ushers at the parish confirmation Mass and will again at first Communion Masses.

During Lent, the men are leading the rosary at all Masses and conducting outdoor Stations of the Cross. Knights are prepared a parish Lenten meal. Upcoming work projects include building a BBQ pit for use at parish picnics and repainting the woodwork of the Marian grotto.