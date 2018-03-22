High schools to host Catholic College Fair at Holy Spirit Prep

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—Seven Atlanta-area high schools are joining forces to host a Catholic College Fair on Monday, March 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta. This is the third year for the event, sponsored by Blessed Trinity High School, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, Holy Spirit Prep, Marist School, Notre Dame Academy, Our Lady of Mercy High School and St. Pius X High School.

The fair will feature representatives from Catholic colleges and universities from around the country. Representatives from more than 25 Catholic schools including the University of Notre Dame, Georgetown University, Marquette University, Boston College, Villanova University, Loyola University Chicago, Loyola University New Orleans, The University of Dayton, Barry University, Belmont Abbey College, St. John’s University, Franciscan University of Steubenville, The Catholic University of America, Assumption College and others will be on hand to explain programs of study and talk with prospective students and parents.

Holy Spirit Preparatory School is located at 4449 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta.