Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

Atlanta

Construction to begin at Atlanta’s cathedral

Published March 26, 2018

At a March 11 ceremony marking the beginning of construction at the Cathedral of Christ the King, parishioner Alice Hockin, who attends the Cathedral of Christ the King School, holds the ceremonial key, alongside her older sister, Connelly, also a student at the cathedral school. With the two girls are mother Jessica and father Jamie Hockin.

ATLANTA—There was a “Handing the Keys Over” ceremony at the Hyland Center on the Cathedral of Christ the King campus on Saturday, March 11.

Bishop-designate Joel M. Konzen, SM, joined the Cathedral rector, Msgr. Frank McNamee, along with archdiocesan school superintendent Diane Starkovich, Ph.D, and representatives from building contractors, New South Construction, and many parishioners to mark the special occasion.

The project includes tearing down the existing 1960s-era activities center and replacing it with a larger building, for an increase of some 30,000 square feet. Construction will begin after Easter.