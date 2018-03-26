Construction to begin at Atlanta’s cathedral

Facebook

ATLANTA—There was a “Handing the Keys Over” ceremony at the Hyland Center on the Cathedral of Christ the King campus on Saturday, March 11.

Bishop-designate Joel M. Konzen, SM, joined the Cathedral rector, Msgr. Frank McNamee, along with archdiocesan school superintendent Diane Starkovich, Ph.D, and representatives from building contractors, New South Construction, and many parishioners to mark the special occasion.

The project includes tearing down the existing 1960s-era activities center and replacing it with a larger building, for an increase of some 30,000 square feet. Construction will begin after Easter.