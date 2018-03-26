Celebration of community in Hapeville school

At a special event to celebrate St. John the Evangelist School's recognition as a three-time winner of the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, Nony and Arinze Chukwuma give their thanks in Igbo, their native language from the country of Nigeria.

HAPEVILLE—St. John the Evangelist School recently hosted a special event for students, parent, and leaders from the church, business community and the city of Hapeville who contributed to the school’s recognition as three-time winner of the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Award.

Students and their families, teachers, priests and special community guests attended a night of music and prayer. The school choir sang while students, dressed in their native country’s attire, gathered on the stage and thanked audience members in their native language. Student ambassadors lifted up prayers and Scripture readings, while St. John’s pastor, Father Michael Onyekuru, offered the Gospel.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory said excellent schools are made up of excellent people living their vocations to the fullest. He congratulated the staff and students for pursuing high academic standards.

Diane Starkovich, Ph.D., superintendent of archdiocesan Catholic schools, praised the work of staff, students, families and community partners, all of which contributed to national award. Community partners were recognized for their role in the school’s success.