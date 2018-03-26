BT student competes in Scotland dance championship

Facebook

JOHNS CREEK—Alanna Filberg, a St. Brigid Church parishioner, is getting ready for the World Irish Dance Championships in Scotland at the end of March.

For the unknowing, it is a big deal. Think of it as the Olympics of Irish dance. The 15-year-old is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Enya, who competed in three world championships.

Filberg, whose mom hails from Northern Ireland, has danced for 10 years with King O’Sullivan School of Irish Dance. She is a freshman at Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell.