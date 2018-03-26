Ambassador-student organizes team for Muscular Dystrophy

Facebook

ROSWELL—Jack Milani is representing the Muscular Dystrophy Association by serving as a local ambassador. This year, he will participate in the 2018 MDA Muscle Walk, which raises funds for medical research to find a cure. The team’s name is Jack’s Joggers. His goal is to raise $5,000, and he’s more than halfway there. To donate to the cause, visit his website at: http://bit.ly/JacksJoggers2018.

The MDA Muscle Walk of Greater Atlanta takes place April 28 in the Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta.