Alliance of the Two Hearts to offer Lenten retreat

ROSWELL—The Alliance of the Two Hearts will hold a Lenten weekend retreat on Saturday to Sunday, March 17-18, given by spiritual director Father Edgardo Arellano. All are welcome to attend.

The retreat will be at the Holiday Inn Atlanta/Roswell, 909 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. Father Arellano will celebrate the extraordinary form of the Mass (Tridentine) both days at 3:30 p.m.

The priest will also conduct a group home enthronement to the Hearts of Jesus and Mary for families. The enthronement of homes was prefigured in the Bible by the painting of door thresholds with the lamb’s blood for the Jewish people in Egypt at the Passover.

To assist the Holy Father as he shepherds the church, the Alliance has established perpetual eucharistic reparative adoration chapels, with three already in the United States. The Alliance hopes to establish one of these chapels in the Atlanta area, where consecrated Two Hearts guardians will pledge their lives in a reparative continuity of prayer for the salvation of souls.

The Alliance of the Two Hearts sponsors the first Friday/first Saturday vigils in the Atlanta area at All Saints Church, Dunwoody; Mother of God Byzantine-Ukrainian Church, Conyers; Christ Our Hope Church, Lithonia; St. Marguerite D’Youville Church, Lawrenceville; Our Lady of the Americas Mission, Lilburn; and St. John Neumann Church, Lilburn.