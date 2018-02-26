St. Jude Thaddeus relic at Lilburn Lenten mission

Facebook

LILBURN—For centuries, Catholics and others have sought the hope, refuge and strength associated with the prayers and veneration of the “Apostle of Hope,” St. Jude Thaddeus.

Join Father Mike Ford, OP, Dominican friar and spiritual director of the Ministries of the Dominican Shrine of St. Jude in Chicago, as he accompanies the arm relic of St. Jude Thaddeus to St. John Neumann Church in Lilburn for a three-day mission. The mission will be Monday, March 12 to Wednesday, March 14. The mission will begin at 7 p.m. each evening at the church, located at 801 Tom Smith Road in Lilburn.

Father Ford’s preaching will explore the topic, “Lent: 40 Days of Discovery and Joy with St. Jude.”

This mission provides an extraordinary opportunity to venerate the historic arm relic of St. Jude Thaddeus, believed to be the largest relic of an Apostle housed outside Rome. This will be the first time the relic has visited Georgia. On the final evening, the faithful may receive blessings with the Oil of St. Jude following the celebration of Mass Wednesday.

Father Ford is a friar of the Dominican Province of St. Albert the Great. The province is a network of ministries, parishes and educational institutions covering 14 states in the central United States. Friars of the Central Province communicate the word of God through preaching, theological education and other ministries for the salvation of souls.